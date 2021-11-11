Marketing agency Insynth shortlisted for nine awards

Insynth, based in Shifnal, is the first inbound construction marketing agency in Europe, and uses the latest marketing techniques to help building product companies grow sustainability in this era of digital transformation.

From industries such as sound acoustics to industrial pedestals, Insynth said it has helped its clients grow, break records and now get shortlisted for the most prestigious construction marketing awards in the UK.

Buzon, which has been shortlisted for the Best Use of Website award, is a specialist in the manufacture and distribution of adjustable pedestal systems to construct raised ﬂoors, external terraces and grating systems.

Insynth helped Buzon to harness its brand in a new website centred around the needs of its users, which resulted in a website with 250 pages, over 700 technical content files and 75 blog posts delivered.

Contour Heating, which is shortlisted for Best Thought Leadership Campaign and Best Use of Content Marketing, designs, produces and installs a range of innovative, safe, low surface temperature and anti-ligature heating solutions.

Insynth helped Contour to attract and convert its audience through powerful marketing techniques such as automation, content marketing and inbound marketing. As a result, over just 12 months, it captured 101 top three positions from its list of 186 target keywords, up from just 52 top three positions the year before.

Sound Zero, which is up for Best Professional Services Marketing Campaign and Best Use of Content Marketing, offers a comprehensive range of soundproofing and acoustic solutions for offices, music studios, residential and commercial buildings, industrial premises, public spaces and many other specialist areas, providing complete noise control solutions for any environment.

Sound Zero had the corporate objective to achieve a website visibility score of five per cent; however, after implementing content marketing, it increased its site visibility by 2,700 per cent, earning an average score of 14 per cent.

Aquamark Cleaning, which is shortlisted for Best Application of Marketing Technology and Best Contractor Marketing Campaign, offers professional construction windows, façade, gutter, and office cleaning for commercial properties across London and consultancy on PPE inspections, anchor point testing, and façade assessments.

Insynth encouraged Aquamark to invest in the right tools, moving from a disconnected and siloed tech stack to the industry-leading solution, HubSpot.

Immediately after adopting HubSpot’s software, Aquamark started experiencing a consistent rate of visitors, which converted into leads, with 171 contacts generated through lead generation tools which generated seven-figure returns.

Meanwhile, Insynth's marketing manager Dorian Wallace has been shortlisted for Emerging Agency Star of the Year and the firm has been shortlisted for Agency of the Year.

Insynth has tripled in size the last 12 months, renovated its office and has seen deals generated since 2021 increase by 196 per cent.