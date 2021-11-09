Telford manufacturer formally receives Queen's Award

Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner presenting the award to chief executive Peter Reay and chief commercial officer Jon West

Telford-based i2r Packaging was presented with the award by the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, at a ceremony held on Thursday.

The aluminium foil tray manufacturer, which operates as part of the Italian Laminazione Sottile Group, was recognised for its excellence in international trade, which has seen the firm return outstanding year-on-year growth in the last few years.

The business actually won the award last year, but the pandemic has meant the award ceremony had to be delayed.

Speaking at last week's ceremony, Mrs Turner said: "I've mentioned before how difficult it is to get these awards so congratulations.

"You have been recognised as exceptional, which is fantastic.You've had ups and downs I know, but you don't get to the top without them.

"People do recognise these awards and be really proud of it."

Jon West, i2r Packaging chief commercial officer, said: “We're absolutely delighted and it is real testament to the efforts of all of the employees.

"We are continuing to grow despite some challenging months and are delighted this day has finally arrived."

CEO Peter Reay added: "It's also a pleasure to do it in Telford. The business is a very big supporter of both Shropshire as a region and Telford in particular.