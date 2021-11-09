Telford business psychologist recognised in UK's top 50

Alan Adams

Alan Adams, of Horizons Consultants in Telford, has been named one of ‘Britain’s Top 50 Business Advisers’ in Enterprise Nation’s Sales category, which recognises individuals who have a real difference to their client’s businesses during the past 12 months.

With nominations being whittled down from hundreds of individuals across the length and breadth of the UK, Alan was selected in recognition of his commitment to quality and impact of sales advice and guidance to SME business owners.

A public vote has opened until November 15 on the Enterprise Nation website, where Alan could have the opportunity to be crowned as the UK’s number one adviser. The winners of each category will be announced at an awards ceremony on November 25.

Alan said: “I’m honoured to work with so many brilliant business owners across Shropshire and beyond to provide psychology-focused support, ultimately helping them to create the business and life they want and deserve.

“Enterprise Nation received more entries than ever this year, so I’m incredibly grateful and honoured to have been recognised in this way.”

The judges were particularly impressed with Alan’s status as the only UK coach trained in the world-renowned Dr Robert Cialdini’s Principles of Persuasion and Pre-Suasion – informing his strategic advice and guidance and helping him identify all of the things holding his clients back.

“I wake up in the morning with a passion to help business owners achieve growth, working with them to understand their limiting beliefs that are holding them back from achieving the life they deserve. To be recognised in the top 50 is amazing, but to be crowned the top adviser in the UK would be such a privilege,” he added.