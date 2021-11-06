Coffee company serves up sponsorship to Whitchurch cricket star

Eve Jones in action for Birmingham Phoenix

The Prees-based firm has handed over a cheque to Eve, of Whitchurch, which will support her expenses during her time in Australia.

She is already making her mark in the league with two impressive batting performances in the Renegades’ opening matches.

2021 has proved to be a pivotal year for Eve in her flourishing career in the sport. During the summer, her in-form batting for Birmingham Phoenix in the newly-launched format The Hundred made her the fourth-highest run-scorer in the competition, with 233 runs including two half-centuries.

For her club Warwickshire, Eve captained Central Sparks to the knockout stages of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. She was also the third-highest run-scorer in the competition, with 299 runs including two half-centuries and one century.

In the Charlotte Edwards Cup, Eve was the leading run-scorer with 276 runs including three half-centuries and was awarded the Charlotte Edwards Cup Player of the Year.

Eve will be playing in the Big Bash League until the end of November and her bat will carry Tilley Green branding.

Coffee company director Linda Grocott said: “It is well-documented that women’s cricket is not as well supported financially as the men’s game which I’m sure will change in the future as the profile of the game continues to rise, and particularly after the success of The Hundred this summer.

"As a local company, we are really pleased to be able to support Eve in our small way and share in what is proving to be an amazing year in her cricketing career.

“We are all keeping an eye on the results out in Australia and wish her the very best of luck for the rest of the season there.”

Eve added: “The new partnership with Tilley Green Coffee is a real boost for me and I’m really grateful for the support from everyone at the company. I’ve received so much encouragement from local people this year and it means a lot to me.

"I am very proud to be representing Shropshire and it’s great to be carrying the Tilley Green branding on my bat as I travel around Australia.”