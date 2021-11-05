Shropshire firm backs World Heritage Site

Adam Siviter, fundraising manager of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, with Mark Freeman, Henshalls managing director

The firm, which has offices in Newport and Shrewsbury, has backed the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust as part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility plans, and the Henshalls team are looking forward to the partnership.

Managing director Mark Freeman said: “We’re very proud to be supporting such an incredible educational charity that is considered so important that it has been recognised as a World Heritage Site.

“We’re keen to work with the Trust and to encourage our staff to take up volunteering opportunities at some of the ten museums and multiple sites throughout the gorge.

“Supporting local organisations and community groups that make such a difference is a key aim for us, and it has been fantastic learning just how much hard work goes into running the trust on sites that are widely considered to be the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.”

As part of their silver corporate patronage package, Henshalls staff will now get the chance to attend VIP events, private exhibition views, and receive an insider’s view of how the trust’s curatorial work is done.

Adam Siviter, fundraising manager of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “We are absolutely delighted and thrilled that Henshalls are supporting us through our patron society as a silver corporate patron.

“Their support will really help IGMT with its mission to preserve and protect the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site – it’s one of the UK’s most important historical landscapes.

“Each year, the generosity of our supporters and donors makes a huge difference to what we do.”