HR Dept Shropshire opens new offices

Vicky Dickson, Aleesha Skett, Laura Bray and Níamh Kelly at their new offices at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

Award-winning The HR Dept Shropshire was launched by Niamh Kelly in May 2018 to provide human resources and employment law support to small and medium sized businesses.

During that time the firm has continued to see an increasing demand for its services, taken on more staff, expanded with the launch of sister companies The HR Dept Wrexham and Chester and The HR Dept Mid Wales.

“It’s been an incredible couple of years and I really couldn’t be more pleased with the way things have gone,” she said. “We have filled the need to provide businesses with a quality HR and employment law support programme – and we haven’t stopped there.

“The expertise, experience and solutions we provide are an essential part of how businesses operate in today’s world and as more companies realise that, the greater the demand for our services.

“The move to launch The HR Dept Wrexham and Chester with the area’s own designated office and senior HR consultant Laura Bray was the right decision at the right time and has already proved to be a valuable asset to businesses in that area. We’re proud to be the HR provider to Wrexham AFC and sponsor of the Football Clubs Trust.

“That success and the continued success of our team means that now is the right time to open an office in Telford and we were delighted when space became available in the Chamber of Commerce head office. Halloween was the perfect excuse for an office launch.

“It’s onwards and upwards at The HR Dept Shropshire and I’m delighted at what we have been able to achieve with local businesses in and around the county and with our move into Wrexham and Chester and now a location in Telford” Ms Kelly added.