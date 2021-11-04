Apprenticeships helping Shropshire tech firm grow

Sales director Saul Haisaid, technician apprentice Charlie Miles and MD Mike Davis

I-Dealer Distribution, based in Shrewsbury, has recruited technician apprentice Charlie Miles with the help of the Ladder for Shropshire.

The process of recruiting Charlie has proved so successful that it is now looking for a marketing administration apprentice to join the team.

I-Dealer is a trade distributor of professionally refurbished mobile phones, laptops, desktops, tablets as well as other consumer electronics. All stock is processed by trained staff at its premises in Shrewsbury.

Mike Davis, managing director of I-Dealer, said: “I have had good experiences of apprenticeships in a previous location and identified an opportunity at I-Dealer for an apprentice to join the team. We were keen to offer the opportunity to a local young person who could grow into the role to become a qualified technician.

“Amanda from the Ladder for Shropshire contacted me to discuss the potential opportunity. She supported us through the process, which included putting me in touch with a provider that could offer the relevant apprenticeship standard.

“The recruitment process was great. Charlie was screened by the provider Intequal. Charlie really impressed us and we identified straight away that he was the right fit for our business.

"He has settled in really well and is a valued member of the team. W e couldn’t have been more pleased with the process. We have found the apprenticeship route so successful that we are looking to grow our team and now have a marketing administration apprenticeship opportunity available."

Apprentice Charlie said: “I had been working part time in a kitchen whilst at college, and then went full-time when I finished education.

"I have always had a technical mind and have enjoyed building computers as a hobby so naturally I was always going to work in this sector.

"I am extremely happy to secure the information communications technician apprenticeship and I am really enjoying the role. It has been a real learning curve moving from a kitchen environment into an office, but I have been made to feel very welcome and incredibly grateful for the opportunity.”

Amanda Carpenter, for Ladder for Shropshire, added: “I am thrilled that Charlie has settled in so well with I-Dealer, he really has a great career ahead of him. If you would like to join this local business to support it in marketing and administration, I would encourage you to apply by emailing your interest to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk."