County firm celebrates major award

The 'Regency Restoration' project at the National Botanic Garden of Wales was awarded the people's choice award from the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE).

WM Longreach, a Bridgnorth-based heritage and environmental contractor, played a key role in the project as the principal contractor.

The award recognises civil engineering projects across the globe that have made a positive impact on their local communities.

The restoration, which took five years to complete at a cost of more than £7 million, is the largest of its kind undertaken in Wales and included several lakes, bridges, dams, cascades, a waterfall and an extensive network of paths, all set in 300 acres of heritage parkland, rich in flora and fauna.

Ed McCann, 157th ICE President, said: “This is a great achievement for all involved at the National Botanic Garden of Wales. It is a wonderful example of sensitive and intelligent design. The project shows respect for the environment and the interests of the local community and both creates and restores spaces that enable and support human and ecological wellbeing.

He added: “This year’s shortlisted projects all show a clear focus on sustainability and innovation, which is critical as we face up to the challenges of the 21st Century.”

Director of the National Botanic Garden of Wales, Huw Francis said: “We are extremely honoured that the Regency Restoration project won the ICE People’s Choice Award. It recognises the culmination of hard endeavour and highlights the fact that active lifestyles are becoming more popular within local communities. Providing green, well-designed places – such as our garden – are vital for people’s well-being and good mental health.”