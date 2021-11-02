Stoford breaks ground on new Portion Solutions manufacturing facility in Telford

Simon Ganley of Stoford, Glyn O’Hara of Morris Property, James West of Morris Property, Councillor David Wright of Telford & Wrekin Council, Fiona Norfolk of Portion Solutions, Rod SpibyB of ulleys Bradbury, Angus Huntle of, Stoford, and Lee Evason of Morris Property

The scheme, on behalf of UK-leading food packing manufacturer Portion Solutions, will deliver a single purpose-built warehouse unit of 123,835 sq ft on a 6.72-acre plot at Hortonwood 40.

Stoford will also develop new ancillary office accommodation, as well as car parking, landscaping and the formation of a new access to the site.

Contractor Morris Property has been appointed to deliver the new high specification building, which is expected to be operational by spring 2023.

Portion Solutions currently occupies three separate buildings in Telford. The new building will allow the manufacturer to combine its production and distribution operations under a single roof, securing the future of its existing workforce and creating new employment opportunities.

Portion Solutions purchased the site from Telford Land Deal, a partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

Angus Huntley, director at Stoford said: “This new bespoke development is great news for employment in Telford. We are delivering a new warehouse building on land which has been unlocked through the Land Deal, and which has the potential to sustain hundreds of jobs. It will give Portion Solutions a base from which to continue to deliver market-leading products to wholesalers, distributors and foodservice operators nationwide.”

Fiona Norfolk, managing director of Portion Solutions, said: “We are hugely excited that work has begun on our new building. This purpose-built facility will allow us to remain in Telford and will bring our existing team together in one single location. This new facility is a crucial step in our growth aspirations and investment programme in the years to come.”

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “Creating and sustaining employment is a fundamental part of the Telford Land Deal programme. The development of this purpose-built warehouse is another excellent example of how the programme is helping firms like Portion Solutions to consolidate and expand their operations, secure the future of their workforce and create new job opportunities in the area. It’s really pleasing to see another Land Deal acquisition come to fruition through the programme.”