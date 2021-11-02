Multi-million pound agricultural technology park wins prestigious award

The Newport Innovation (NI) Park

The Newport Innovation Park development (NI Park) will become a hi-tech employment site which will ultimately support the creation of up to 950 jobs.

It has landed the ‘project of the year’ title in the over £3 million category at the 2021 Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) Midlands Awards.

It recognises the work to ensure the ambitious project has been delivered on time and to budget during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project is a key element in the Newport Innovation and Enterprise Package, backed jointly by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and Telford & Wrekin Council.

The first phase of the development, comprising of 24 individual units catering for start-up businesses to larger firms, has now been completed and handed over to Telford & Wrekin Council, with bosses saying it will provide a real boost to the local economy.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “This has been an excellent project which has been rapidly taking shape throughout the pandemic and has been delivered without a single day’s shut down on site which is a huge achievement.

“The fact that the development has won this regional award speaks volumes for the success of the project and everyone involved should be congratulated for bringing it to fruition.

“We are very excited about NI Park which will have a significant, positive impact on local people and the local economy.

“Innovative projects like this are instrumental in attracting new investment to the borough.”

CECA Midlands Awards is the region’s networking event of the year for civil engineering contractors and showcases the best contractors and construction projects in the region.

The NI Park has been supported by £7.36 million of funding from the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership under the Local Growth Fund and a further £1 million from Homes England as part of the wider Newport Innovation and Enterprise package.

Mandy Thorn, chair of the Marches LEP, said she was delighted with the quality of the NI Park concept and that it had been recognised with the award.

She said: "The intention of all the partners involved in bringing NI Park to fruition is that it should be the highest-quality site of its kind in the country and be a magnet which attracts investment and innovation into our region.