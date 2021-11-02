Business club members meet in Bridgnorth

Growth Club members Paul Madeley, Charlotte Davies, Dave Williams, Johnny Themans, Simon Greene, Carole Aveson and Darren Hodson

Members of the Shropshire Growth Club, launched 18 months ago by business consultancy Good2Great, got together at The Atrium in Bridgnorth High Street.

The club was set up in April of last year to help county companies look beyond lockdown.

The initiative has proved successful, with around 60 members getting together on line every week since then to take part in virtual peer group meetings, seminars, networking and master classes.

Good2Great director Johnny Themans explained that the Growth Club has been developed for county businesses that needed to re-evaluate their entire operations in light of the pandemic.

“We have been delighted with the way the club has evolved over the last 18 months and it is pleasing to “be able to get together in person again.

“This was our second meeting and it was well attended by businesses from across the county.

“We discussed a range of issues such as identifying opportunities for expansion and planning for the future and we were able to network and socialise,” he said.