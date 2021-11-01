Paul notches up 42 years with the same firm

Steven Evans congratulates Paul Evans

Paul, who started with the fledgling company in October 1979, has just clocked up a staggering 42 years with Pave Aways, which is now one of the county’s leading construction firms.

He joined Pave Aways, which started life in 1973 specialising in civil engineering work such as groundworks and hard landscaping, as a tarmacer. As the firm took on larger construction projects, Paul rose through the ranks to become a site manager, the position he holds today.

A surprise party was hosted at Pave Aways’ Shropshire HQ at Knockin, near Oswestry, for Paul on the anniversary of his first day when he was presented with a £1,000 holiday voucher for his long and loyal service.

Managing Director Steven Owen said: “What Paul doesn’t know about Pave Aways isn’t worth knowing! His long service is a real measure of the man and we have to thank him for his dedication.

“His experience has been a real asset to us, and he has supported many, many people in the construction sector over the years with his skill and guidance. The number of people who came to his surprise celebration was a testament to his popularity.”

Paul, who lives in Oswestry, is the firm’s longest serving employee and said he had no immediate plans to retire.

“I started on a temporary six week contract when I was 20 and here I am 42 years later. My first job was literally pushing a wheelbarrow. I could easily have moved on elsewhere but Pave Aways has kept its values as its grown and I feel a part of it. I have always planned to work until I’m 66 but I’ll see how I feel nearer the time, I might just carry on.”