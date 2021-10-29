Shropshire’s silver entrepreneurs share ideas at first get together

Some of the members of the Silverpreneurs® programme with, front, Chris Gough, Vernon Hogg and Emma Chapman of the Marches Growth Hub

The group are all members of Silverpreneurs®, the Shropshire co-operative of business experts offering a fully funded programme of support for new or relaunched businesses run by people over-50.

The scheme is funded by the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire which is using money from Shropshire Council’s £3.2 million economic recovery programme.

The economic recovery programme uses Government grants to fund a series of business support programmes.

Silverpreneurs® co-founders, Vernon Hogg and Chris Gough said it was a real milestone to have been able to meet as a group rather than in virtual meetings or in one-to-one sessions.

They said: "One of the driving forces behind Silverpreneurs® is the chance to meet with other like-minded people to share ideas and challenges. This was our first opportunity to bring everyone together and do just that."

The networking session at the event at Shrewsbury Football Club’s stadium, included members of the first two Silverpreneurs® cohorts and now the organisation has been awarded funding to run a third group.

Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager, said: "It was wonderful to see members of our first two cohorts of silver entrepreneurs together for the first time and see the benefits they are already obtaining from being part of the scheme.

"This is a fantastic programme offering some high-quality advice and support and I’d urge anyone interested in joining the third cohort to get in touch as soon as they can."

Places on the third Silverpreneurs® programme are available for business people aged over 50 who have small or start-up businesses and pay tax or business rates to Shropshire Council.