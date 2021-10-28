Selfridges's Christmas window into a dream world

A man dressed as Santa Claus outside Selfridges in London as the department store unveils its Christmas windows on Oxford Street. This year's display is themed around 'Christmas of Dreams'. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire A man dressed as Santa Claus outside Selfridges in London as the department store unveils its Christmas windows on Oxford Street. This year's display is themed around 'Christmas of Dreams'. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire A man dressed as Santa Claus outside Selfridges in London as the department store unveils its Christmas windows on Oxford Street. This year's display is themed around 'Christmas of Dreams'. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

With just under two months until the big day, the department store's "Christmas of Dreams" campaign has been launched at its London, Birmingham and Manchester stores and online.

It features themes from 1930s Hollywood and 1950s musicals, and stars British actress and singer Jane Horrocks and drag artist and sculptor Juno Birch.

Selfridges managing director Andrew Keith said: "We are ready to bring magical moments to our customers, however they wish to celebrate this year, with our Christmas of Dreams.

"Fuelled by imagination, Selfridges is here to make Christmas shopping and gift-finding special and fun, and, this year, a little surreal.