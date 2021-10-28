Ladder for Shropshire: Chance to join bathrooms team

Monkmoor Bathrooms director Lesley Till

Monkmoor Bathrooms has been established for more than 25 years, providing expert consultation on bathrooms including design support and design ideas.

The business, which has successfully taken on apprentices in the past, is offering the opportunity for a local person to join its team and support with administration duties and finance.

Director Lesley Till said: “We decided to offer an apprenticeship to give a young person the opportunity to begin a career path and learn lifelong skills. We want to give someone the opportunity to learn new skills and gain experience in a work-based environment, along with the support of the training through SBC Training in Shrewsbury.

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for Ladder for Shropshire said: “Lesley was referred to the Ladder for Shropshire for impartial advice and support in creating a new apprenticeship vacancy. I was extremely happy to support Lesley who was keen to offer a young person a step on the career ladder."

She added: “Monkmoor Bathrooms is a perfect example of a forward-thinking employer in Shropshire who sees the benefits of apprenticeships. If you are interested in finding out more or applying, please see the full apprenticeship job description at findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeship/-670675."

There are currently 43 business administration vacancies live in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin at the moment, to view all the live vacancies search via the government website findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeshipsearch.