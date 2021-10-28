Bank to deliver new £400m Midlands investment

Jon Corbett

It will bring the total for investment in the region to more than £700m.

The announcement represents a significant commitment by the Government to support access to finance in the Midlands where there have been market gaps.

The next generation of the MEIF will deliver significant scale growth capital for business through the set-up of a new fund providing debt and equity to firms in the region.

An additional £50m has also been allocated to the current MEIF programme to take it to £300m, ensuring continuity of funding whilst the next generation of MEIF becomes operational and funds are made open to investment.

This builds on the success of the existing regional funds in operation since 2017, which have helped address market gaps in access to finance and are demonstrably effective in driving regional economic growth, through supporting the creation of high-paying high productivity jobs, training existing workforces and supporting the scaling up of regional businesses.

In 2020, the MEIF was responsible for 25 per cent of all equity deals in the Midlands.

The current MEIF fund has invested £142m in Midlands SMEs since launch in 2017. Its investments have helped leverage a further £150m of additional private sector funds into these businesses and is forecast to create more than 3,800 jobs.

Catherine Lewis La Torre, chief executive of British Business Bank, said: “The Chancellor’s announcement is a clear and welcome show of support for the Midlands’ most ambitious and innovative businesses and the success of the MEIF to date. Since launching in 2017, the MEIF has helped more than 460 businesses invest, innovate, grow and create jobs."

Jon Corbett, chairman of the MEIF Strategic Oversight Board, added: “The Government’s commitment to a second MEIF offering £400m to the region’s growing businesses is not only reflective of the success of the MEIF to date, but a clear commitment to support those businesses that have the potential to stimulate the local economy, create jobs and help the region realise its potential in transitioning to a net zero economy.

“The MEIF supports firms that not only boost our regional economy but contribute to our goal to create a sustainable and greener economy.

“I look forward to working with our partners to back those who are at the forefront of the Midlands Green revolution.”

Sir John Peace, chairman of the Midlands Engine, said: “I am delighted that the Government has committed this significant level of investment to support Midlands business growth – particularly SME growth in our region.

“SMEs are the backbone of our dynamic Midlands economy - and for too long there have been barriers around access to appropriate finance for growth for ambitious firms.

“We are a region of entrepreneurs and truly ambitious businesses - that can, and do, compete on the global stage as well as deliver high quality jobs and the products and services our nation needs. As we look to build an ever-stronger UK economy and act powerfully in global markets, access to financial support for development and innovation, and for expansion, including reaching new markets, is critical.

“Midlands firms stand ready to accelerate our economic growth, given the tools they need - and in fact, they are already delivering tangible impact and driving recovery.