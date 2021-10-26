Work on new McDonald's restaurant in Market Drayton starting to take shape

By Charlotte BentleyMarket DraytonBusinessPublished:

Work on Market Drayton's first McDonald's restaurant and the UK's first net zero branch is starting to take shape.

The new McDonald's restaurant being built in Market Drayton
The new McDonald's restaurant being built in Market Drayton

The fast-food giant recently announced that the Market Drayton restaurant which started to be built in June this year would actually be the UK's first net zero branch.

It said the Shropshire restaurant would be a 'blueprint' for all future sites, as part of plans to slash emissions across the country by 2040.

The chain said it will reach net zero – meaning it emits no more greenhouse gases than it absorbs through its business – across the world by the middle of the century.

Workers have spent the last few months building the new restaurant and drive-thru site, with it hoping to open in November.

The branch is being built between Shrewsbury Road and the A53, just off the roundabout known locally as the Müller Island.

McDonald's said 65 jobs would be created with the opening of the new site, and Market Drayton Town Council backed its planning application originally.

Business
News
Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News