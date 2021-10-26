Keynote speaker Chirs Grant

The in-person event will be about rethinking work processes from an end-to-end automation perspective and discovering novel ways of scaling, operating and transformation, with a focus on the fully automated enterprise.

Liviu Dan Dragan, founder and CEO of Druid AI, created two of the most renowned Romanian IT brands, TotalSoft and Charisma. At the beginning of 2018, Liviu started a new success story, Druid, a company that develops virtual assistants (chatbots) powered by cutting edge technology which contribute to digitising and automating processes and business flows in any industry and any role.

Chris Grant, director, UK and Ireland’s Alliances and Partnering from UiPath, has over four decades of experience of technology advancement from the first PC’s and managed business processes, through to today, where business is conducted in a totally different way.

David Smith, group marketing director at Xeretec Ltd, has spent 33 years in the technology sector. David has spent the last 12 years at Xeretec owned companies. His main role is to translate technology into meaningful outcomes-based results for organisations and help leadership teams navigate their way through often complex offerings to see quickly what can be achieved using clear examples, business cases and best practice.

Other speakers at the event include Raj Sharma, sales director for UKI, Nordics & Benelux from Druid AI, Daniel Balaceanu, head of products at Druid AI, and Daniel Del Moro, senior principal sales engineer at UiPath.

The event will take place from 10am to 4pm at Acota House, Maes-Y-Clawd, Oswestry.

Phil Lewis, founder of EAS, said: “Interest for this event has been outstanding so far and we are extending an invitation to anyone working in technology and to those considering how to drive even greater operational efficiencies, improve productivity and reduce costs.

"The speakers for this event are some of the best in the field, and they will be providing invaluable information and insight into the world of automation.”