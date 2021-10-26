Shropshire company shortlisted for national award

Jesmonite director Piran Littleton

Jesmonite, based in Bishop’s Castle, is a nominee in the British Chamber of Commerce Business Awards for the Global Player category.

The company, which produces an environmentally-friendly non-toxic water based product for use in building and creative industries, will find out if it has won the award in December.

Director Piran Littleton said: “This is a huge testament to the hard work of not only everyone here at Jesmonite HQ, but also across the world.

“We work with distributors in over 40 countries and have staff across the globe who are helping to expand Jesmonite and make it easier to access for creatives in each region.

“We are thrilled to be nominated in these prestigious awards and to be recognised on a national and indeed global level.”

Interest in Jesmonite has increased substantially in the last few years, building on what the company has established in over 30 years in business.

An example is the success of Jesmonite starter kits. Designed for use by people new to the material, they have been on sale since August 2019. When lockdown hit in March 2020, sales of starter kits increased more than tenfold across the world.

Jesmonite now sell on average 900 starter kits a month – that's double what it was in December 2020, even after a surge from lockdown.

“We are welcoming distributors in more and more countries each month and we are very proud of the growth Jesmonite is experiencing, making us a huge global company,” Piran added.

“The Chamber Business Awards are one of the UK's most prestigious business awards and we're thrilled to be nominated this year alongside so many great businesses across the country.”