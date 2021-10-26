Growing finance business invests in Shrewsbury office

Morris Property's Liz Lowe, Q Financial's Mitchell Gough and Towler Shaw Robert's Toby Shaw with the wider Q team behin - Dave Edwards, Stuart Mackintosh and Steve Parry

Wellington-based Q Financial Services chose Morris Property’s The Old School House at St Austin’s Friars for its central location and distinctive look to open an office to serve the town.

Director of operations Stuart Mackintosh said: “We knew right away that the building was the right fit for us. It has history, it has room for growth and the location is perfect.

“We have a long history of working with the people of Shrewsbury and were confident this expansion was right for us. We have been overwhelmed with the support shown since our opening.”

The company specialises in arranging mortgages, life and critical illness protection, corporate protection, accident and income protection, and building and contents insurance. It provides financial planning from pensions to investments, tax planning and inheritance and also advises on commercial finance.

The Old School House will accommodate a four-strong team, plus visiting colleagues, after the business took the 935 sq ft office space on a six year lease.

Stuart added: “The standard of the building was immaculate. Morris Property responded well to our requirements and we were able to move in on time.”

Liz Lowe, head of estates at Morris Property, said: “We are delighted to help Q Financial Services to expand its business in a building which has real character and benefits from an ideal town centre location.”

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, added: “It’s always pleasing to attract businesses to Shrewsbury town centre, with The Old School House a well-appointed period office building in a prominent location.”