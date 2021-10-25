Market Drayton bakery taking on dozens of new staff

MP Owen Paterson visited Palethorpes where he was met by Neil Parry (General Manager) and Leanne Massey (HR Manager)

Palethorpes Bakery at Market Drayton welcomed north Shropshire MP, Owen Paterson, to its headquarters as bosses revealed they were recruiting 60 team members.

The bakery is run by The Compleat Food Group, which recently formed following the merger of Winterbotham Darby and Addo Food Group.

During his visit, Mr Paterson was told about the site’s 163- year heritage, its ongoing community commitment and current recruitment campaign.

The bakery employs around 750 people and is already well known within the local area for its community investment, with 59 per cent of its employees living within the local town of Market

Drayton. The bakery also has more than 100 of its current employees having worked at the site for more than 20 years.

Leanne Massey, senior HR manager at The Compleat Food Group, said: “We are delighted to be able to expand our efforts to give back to our local community. The population of Market Drayton and the wider Shropshire area have played an integral part of Palethorpes Bakery’s since it was built in 1967, therefore we are passionate about continuing to invest in a community that has given so much to us over the years, while also supporting the local economy through our recruitment campaigns.

“We are delighted to have welcomed MP Owen Paterson to our site and are honoured to have his support and acknowledgement of our ongoing support to the community.”

Alongside its extensive commitment to its workforce, the bakery also runs an annual calendar of charity fundraising, product donations and employee volunteering opportunities, in support of several local charitable causes.

Mr Paterson said: "Palethorpes has been a major employer in the town since 1967 and has lots of innovative products. It was good to hear about major investment plans for 2022 including many new jobs at the company's modern production site."

The site, which produces a range of hot pies, sausage rolls, pasties, slices and snacking products for major retailers, says its 60 current vacancies, include a range of part-time, full-time, temporary and permanent positions, including production operatives, dispatch operatives, hygiene operatives and engineers,