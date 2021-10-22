Shropshire attracts £325 million commercial investment in four years

Councillor Ed Potter

There has been £325 million of commercial investment in the county since 2017.

The figure is 10 per cent higher than the target set for the period back in 2016 and new jobs have also been created across the region, with a projected increase of 3,300 by the end of this year.

Attention will now turn to how to best support local businesses in the future.

It is one of the key questions being asked at Shropshire Council’s forthcoming 'What next for Shropshire 2022 – 2027?' workshop in November.

The council has been working as part of the Shropshire Economic Recovery Task Force during the coronavirus pandemic and is now inviting businesses partners and other interested parties to help shape Shropshire’s new economic strategy for 2022 – 2027.

In addition to establishing a roadmap for moving forward, the workshop session will review what has happened in the county over the last five years.

Councillor Ed Potter, Shropshire Council's deputy leader and portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and regeneration, said: "This just proves that despite the challenges of last year, our businesses have remained resilient and positive in the face of adversity.

"We have an innovative and enterprising business community in Shropshire that is still coming to terms with a post-Covid world.

"We want to know how best to support them going forward so that the county remains a great place to live, work and invest."

The conference and workshops will be held on Wednesday, November 3 from 9am to 12.30pm at the Sovereign Suite, Shrewsbury Town Football Club, Montgomery Waters Meadow and will be a hybrid event offering the opportunity to attend either in person or online.

The numbers for attending the event in person will be limited to 150, however it will also be live streamed.