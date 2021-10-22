Learning trust seeking to recruit new governors

Chief executive Dr Gill Eatough

The fast-growing trust is now responsible for nearly 5,000 young people and over 700 staff across sites including Hadley Learning Community, Charlton, Ercall Wood, Wrekin View, Crudgington, Queensway, and Severndale.

Executive principal Dr Gill Eatough said: “We will have some of vacancies within our academies for co-opted governors over the coming months, as current governors complete their term in office.

“We would particularly welcome applications from local businesspeople with experience in areas such as finance, human resources, health and safety, legal matters, capital projects management, and special educational needs.

“Our governing bodies operate at a strategic level and are not involved in the day-to-day running of the academies. Local governors are responsible for both the conduct of the school and for the promotion of high standards.

“Governors need not be experts in the field of education. What they do need is an interest in the school and the welfare of its pupils, together with the time and willingness to get involved. Each of our academies is individual, with a distinctive ethos, but also highly values being part of the trust.”

Governors are expected to attend and contribute to meetings and working parties as well as visiting informally on occasion, and to monitor a particular subject area within the school. They would also need to commit to attending occasional training courses.

Dr Eatough said: “In return, the role is an opportunity to develop your skills in strategic management, gain a greater offer insight into the wider perspective of the academy, and have the opportunity to make a difference to our school and the outcomes for our pupils.”