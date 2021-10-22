Housebuilder to invest over £5.8m to support education in Telford

Earl’s Grange in Telford

It comes as part of the first phase of new homes at its upcoming neighbourhood in the region.

Based off Castle Farm Way, the new Earl’s Grange neighbourhood will comprise 455 two, three and four-bedroom properties, 91 of which will be affordable homes. Once all phases are complete, the development will feature a total of 1,100 properties.

A significant proportion of the funds contributed by Miller Homes will be invested in the construction of a new primary school, which will house over 210 pupils when complete. Additional funds are earmarked for improvements towards education facilities, providing secondary education located within a three-mile radius of the development land.

Further investments come in the form of a contribution of about £4.7 million which will be injected into a number of community-wide services, with the money set to be spread across the duration of the development’s construction.

About £2 million of that sum will be dedicated to new travel operations, all of which will serve residents of the new neighbourhood and the wider local community. These will include £875,000 for a new bus service and planned improvements of over £1 million at Junction 4 of the M54 motorway, the Limekiln and Naird roundabouts. About £15,000 will also go towards the creation of a travel plan.

Additional considerations are also being made towards the creation of a fenced playground on the development and community building as well as two football pitches.

Martyn Grimes, operations director for Miller Homes West Midlands, said: “If the last year has taught us anything, it’s the importance of having access to top quality educational facilities – whether schools or community libraries. That’s why we’re delighted to be investing in not only improving and expanding one local facility, but also in creating a brand-new school that will serve residents at our Earl’s Grange neighbourhood and the surrounding areas.

“We’re also proud to be improving transport links within the community, to enable our residents to travel more freely and easily around Priorslee and beyond to Telford. In addition, we’re hoping to strengthen the wider community offering by investing in recreational activities that growing families will love.”