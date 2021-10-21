Shropshire care homes to host recruitment days

Greenfields in Whitchurch and Briarfields in Shrewsbury are recruiting for day and night care assistants for full and part-time positions and also both homes are looking for an assistant manager.

The recruitment event at Briarfields will run from 12pm to 3pm on November 2, and from 2pm to 6pm on November 4 at Greenfields.

There will be an opportunity to speak to the home managers and those interested in applying for a position will be able to book to attend a work taster day to find out more about what the role entails.

Samantha Woosnam, head of human resources at Coverage Care Services, said the recruitment drive was part of the organisation’s commitment to ensure a high standard of continuity of care for residents but also formed part of a drive to attract more people to a career in the care sector.

She said: “We want to develop teams within our homes who will meet our high quality standard of care but also showcase to people who may have never thought about a career in the care sector, what it’s like to work in one of our homes.

“With the furlough scheme coming to an end, there will be an awful lot of people who find themself out of work who will have transferrable skills. There are a variety of roles available at the moment and we are very happy to talk to anyone who is interested.

“We are keen to hear from those who already have experience working in a care setting but equally those looking for a new challenge or change of direction in their career.

“The open days will be an informal event where people can meet the manager, ask questions and get a feel for whether it’s the right place for them to work.

“A career in care is rewarding in so many ways and it takes all sorts of people with a range of skills to ensure our homes run effectively and to the high-standard of care we continue to pride ourselves on.

“We offer welcoming workplace environments, competitive rates of pay, excellent training, plenty of employee support and there are many opportunities for career progression and development within the organisation.