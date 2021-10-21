Apprentice settling in well at construction plant firm

Dylan Hadwen, Clee Hill Plant Ltd apprentice

Clee Hill Plant Ltd has taken on Dylan Hadwen as an apprentice plant technician to work at its Ludlow depot.

Dylan, who was previously employed in his family's business, spotted the apprenticeship opportunity on the Government website.

He said: "I applied for the apprenticeship as I was interested in plant machines and how to fix them. I have settled in well and get on with everyone.

"I would definitely recommend an apprenticeship to a friend."

Depot manager Vito Aguanno said: "Dylan has fitted in very well. His practical ability stands out, he knows how to use tools, he gets on with his work, and gets on well with the other engineers.

"I think that apprenticeships have a bad reputation and are somewhat undervalued and looked down upon. Everyone these days wants to go to university. I think that more should be done to promote the benefits of an apprenticeship – earn whilst you learn, no debts et cetera."

Amanda Carpenter, project lead for the Ladder for Shropshire, said: “The Ladder supported Clee Hill Plant Ltd with an article in the Shropshire Star to help promote the apprenticeship vacancy earlier in the year. I subsequently shared this opportunity through social media including the Ladder for Shropshire Facebook page, local Facebook community sites and many other avenues.

"We are really pleased that Dylan has secured this opportunity and has settled in so well. The Ladder will continue to encourage employers to create opportunities and help promote these opportunities to young people."