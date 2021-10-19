Telford’s Titan House secures major government department letting

Titan House in Telford

Real Estate Investors plc (REI) has agreed a letting of 8,000 sq ft to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government at Titan House.

The entire ground floor has been taken by the Department of Work & Pensions on a five-year term. It will be occupied by about 50 staff with training facilities for public courses.

Titan House is one of four headquarters office buildings on Euston Park. The property comes with 103 parking spaces allocated pro rata to tenants.

REI’s asset manager Jack Sears and investment manager Andrew Osborne instructed agents Mark Robinson at BNP and Richard Bradbury at Bulleys on a joint agency basis.