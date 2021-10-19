Telford-based technology company wins national award

Hollie and Alex Whittles

The awards are organised by CompTIA who are globally recognised as one of the IT industry's top trade associations.

One of the directors, Hollie Whittles, also won a commendation for her work in the UK Business Technology Community Leadership category.

Purple Frog provides data analytics solutions to help enterprise scale organisations to digitally transform their reporting solutions using cutting edge emerging technologies.

It has been in much demand during the pandemic supporting businesses to manage their online pivots, understanding their data so their employees can make better, faster decisions gaining higher return on investment.

Over the last five years, Purple Frog has refined their business model, investing in skills of young inexperienced recruits to become the future expert consultants and the development of a new product in data governance, a first across the globe.

Managing director, Alex Whittles, said: “We are honoured to accept this award and are grateful for our amazing team. We are committed to assisting CompTIA to grow tech business in the UK and are passionate and enthusiastic advances in technology solutions.”