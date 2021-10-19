Sarah Faulkner

Sarah Faulkner has been brought in as NFU regional policy manager at a time of unprecedented change, challenge and opportunity for the union and its members.

Sarah, who was NFU West Midlands environment and rural affairs adviser, started the new strategic position earlier this month and will be out and about in the regions to see members and discuss current policy.

She said: “I’m excited to be moving into this new role and look forward to supporting members and colleagues with the wide range of policy issues on the horizon. Covid-19 and Brexit are creating unprecedented challenges and there are also many others, having an impact on farm businesses that we are addressing.

“Working with our regional teams, our group secretaries and national colleagues, as well as you our members, we will champion our industry and do our utmost to make sure our farms are profitable, efficient and innovative. I’m convinced that farming businesses in the Midlands have many of the solutions to the challenges we face.”

A new regional environment adviser is expected to be announced in due course.

“I worked as regional environment adviser for more than 15 years,” Mrs Faulkner said.

“I’m grateful for the support of our farmers and growers who have taught me so much along the way.

“I’ve helped members’ businesses through a wide variety of issues over the years, on some significant environmental legislation and many grass roots, very localised problems and I must say that I am looking forward to this next chapter.”

Robert Newbery, NFU regional director, said he was pleased Sarah had accepted the position.