Knight Frank opens residential sales office in Shrewsbury

Kevin Boulton, office head at Knight Frank Shrewsbury

The new team will cover all areas of the residential sales market across Shropshire into the Cheshire Borders, north Wales, and mid Wales.

The opening marks the third Knight Frank office in the Midlands, joining their multi-disciplinary operations in Worcester and Birmingham.

The new team will be led by Kevin Boulton, who brings with him 24 years of experience in the residential property sector.

Kevin joins Knight Frank after working as an independent property consultant in the Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, and mid Wales area.

Prior to consulting, Kevin held the position of director at Strutt & Parker where he ran its Ludlow and Shrewsbury offices for over 13 years.

In addition to his extensive experience in the area, Kevin was also born and raised in Shropshire, and will therefore bring a wealth of expert knowledge to his new role.

Kevin will be joined in Shrewsbury by two expert sales and operations assistants, covering the management and progression of sales, ensuring clear and regular communication with customers. Kevin will also be working in collaboration with the Knight Frank country department’s central and farms and estates teams, led by Peter Edwards and Clive Hopkins, handling some of the area’s most prestigious properties.

Based on College Hill, in the centre of Shrewsbury, Kevin and his team will be offering the full suite of services provided by all Knight Frank branches.

Mr Boulton said: "I am delighted to be joining Knight Frank to take on the role of office head in Shrewsbury and expanding the firm’s presence in the area.

"Shropshire has always been an extremely desirable place to live with such beautiful countryside including the Shropshire Hills AONB.

"Shrewsbury has become a vibrant county town with good connections to Birmingham and direct trains to London. There are also many wonderful market towns throughout the county and a wide range of housing for all budgets.

"As more people are working from home or having flexible working arrangements, there is an increase in demand from families and those retiring to seek a quieter pace of life associated with the area.”

James Cleland, head of country business at Knight Frank, added: “Knight Frank has long enjoyed selling a diverse range of properties across Shropshire and Wales, so opening a dedicated office in the area is a natural next step to strengthening the links we already have.