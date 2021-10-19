Beth Heath of Shropshire Festivals

Shropshire Festivals, based in Ironbridge, was awarded The Sustainability and Environment Impact Award at the Midlands regional finals of the Rural Business Awards in partnership with Amazon, which took place virtually this year.

Following the impressive achievement at the regional final, Shropshire Festivals will now go on to represent Shropshire at the national final of the Rural Business Awards in February 2022.

Shropshire Festivals organises events for its rural region throughout the year, including Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Oktoberfest and more recently, Shropshire Food and Drink and the Shropshire Hamper Company. The company aims to provide the local community with cultural fun days which showcase independent local businesses, boosting tourism for the community.

The Rural Business Awards 2021/2022, held in partnership with Amazon, will mark the awards’ seventh year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy. The awards are organised by rural business for rural business with the aim of celebrating the achievements of rural businesses and developing a strong network for rural business owners.

Beth Heath, director of fun at Shropshire Festivals, said: "Everyone at Shropshire Festivals is thrilled to have won the Sustainability and Environmental Impact Award for the Midlands. Thank you to Amazon and the Rural Business Awards for recognising our efforts in reducing waste at our events, and our projects which encourage people to buy food and drink produced locally. It’s a great boost for our business and we can't wait for the national finals next year.”

“I’d like to congratulate all the businesses nominated and wish Shropshire Festivals the best of luck ahead of the national final in February,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager, Amazon.