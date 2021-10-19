20 jobs created as new eye health clinic and surgical centre to open in Shrewsbury

Newmedica Shrewsbury team

Newmedica Shrewsbury will operate from a facility in Anchorage Avenue, Shrewsbury Business Park, with the aim of reducing waiting times for NHS and private patients in the local area.

It is the latest venture from the independent health provider with clinics across England, and will feature hospital grade technology including a microscope with teaching arm which will be used to allow Newmedica Shrewsbury to provide surgical training for clinicians.

The clinic and surgical centre will provide NHS and private treatment for cataract surgery and aftercare, and will also offer YAG laser treatment (a treatment used post-cataract surgery), medical retina clinics, and general eye surgery including minor oculoplastics.

Newmedica Shrewsbury will be run by an all-female team of partners, operational director Cinty Yarnell and consultant ophthalmologists Carmel Noonan and Kaveri Mandal.

Carmel has been a consultant ophthalmologist for 23 years, and also works at Aintree University Hospital and the Walton Centre for Neurology and Neurosurgery in Liverpool, while Kaveri is lead consultant for medical retina and uveitis at Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, where she has worked since 2009.

Cinty said: "We’ve had a really long journey to be ready to open in Shrewsbury, and we are delighted that we are almost ready to go. We really look forward to working with local partners to give patients the treatment they need locally in a timely way. We are accepting referrals now ahead of opening, so please get in touch with us.