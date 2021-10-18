Young businessman picks up Powys award

Aled Woosnam and Evie Williams receive the Powys Business of the Year award from Councillor Iain Mackintosh, watched by Bob Benyon, one of the judges.

Aled Woosnam, 26, who owns AL Technical, an electrical and specialist communications business and 23 Social, a flagship, multi-purpose bar and grill in Newtown, collected the overall Powys Business of the Year award, sponsored by Powys County Council.

He also won the Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by the Welsh Government, at the drive-in awards ceremony held in Newtown.

Organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group, the Powys Business Awards showcase business excellence across the county.

“I am absolutely speechless and can’t believe we have won this award which will hopefully take my businesses to the next level,” said Aled. “We have a lot of things to come in the pipeline and none of this would have been possible without the two strong teams that we have brought in. I would also like to thank my family and friends for supporting me.”

Established in 2017, AL Technical employs 17 people and achieved record turnover in 2020, with further growth expected this year.

Spotting a gap in the market for rural internet solutions, he introduced 4G Broadband and provides modern and progressive business solutions to his clients.

He opened 23 Social, which has 30 employees, during the pandemic.

He has also launched a website design, marketing and branding consultancy, is working collaboratively with other businesses to promote Newtown and to host events and is a partner in Severn Valley Events, a Powys-based mobile bar company.

Powys Business Awards judges described him as “an inspirational and worthy ambassador and standard bearer for Powys”.

They praised the strong leadership of his companies, investment in training and developing employees and commitment to creating more opportunities for local people and supporting the community.

Two Judges’ Special Awards were also presented this year, sponsored by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group, to Red Kite Health Solutions CIC and SWG Group, Welshpool.

Brothers Scott and Luke Williams, who established Caersws-based Team Elite seven years ago to make attractive retaining wall products from concrete, won the Small Business Growth Award, sponsored by EDF Renewables.

CellPath, a Newtown company which specialises in cancer diagnostic products and services, added to its collection of Powys Business Awards with the Technology and Innovation Award sponsored by Industry Wales.

Two Llandrindod Wells companies collected awards. Cherry Build, Llandrindod Wells, won the Start Up Business Award, sponsored by NPTC Group of College, while Asiantaeth Ynni Severn Wye, won the Social Enterprise/ Charity Award, sponsored by Myrick Training Services.