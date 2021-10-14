Oswestry firm 'honoured' to have visit from Princess Royal

The Princess Royal at Aico in Oswestry

Aico, which specialises in fire and 'home life' safety alarms, received Her Royal Highness Princess Anne at its headquarters in recognition of its impact as a prominent business in Shropshire.

The Princess Royal arrived just outside Oswestry by helicopter on October 8 as part of a day of visits in the region.

She was then driven to the Aico headquarters on the edge of the town and was met by Aico’s managing director Neal Hooper, alongside local dignitaries Mandy Thorn, Deputy Lieutenant of Shropshire, Councillor Vince Hunt, chairman of Shropshire Council, Owen Paterson, North Shropshire MP, Councillor Mark Jones, Mayor of Oswestry and Ruth Jones, Mayoress of Oswestry.

Neal Hooper then led the visitors on an in-depth tour of Aico’s building and facilities, providing Her Royal Highness with an insight into the company’s history, its pioneering innovations within home life safety and its award-winning Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

Each of Aico’s four bespoke mobile training and demonstration units were on display, as The Princess Royal told how the company’s ethos of education, quality, service and innovation drives all that it does.

Mr Hooper said: "This enables the delivery of our mission statement as leaders in home life safety, promoting best practice and engaging with communities to deliver safer homes."

After meeting with all Aico HomeLINK colleagues and discussing the significant work the company does for the UK housing sector, as well as the support they afford the local and wider community, Her Royal Highness was presented with a gift – a horse headcollar adorned with an Aico monogram.

Princess Anne then concluded the visit with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque that will be on display in Aico’s dramatic atrium at the front of the building.

The Princess Royal at Aico in Oswestry unveils a plaque to mark her visit

Mr Hooper said: “At Aico, we are committed to providing the highest quality in all that we do and this is evident in our passionate people, continued innovation, exceptional service and unrivalled support. Our philosophy has provided a foundation for growth, constantly driving forwards, seeking novel ways of doing things which has proved to be the essence of our approach to corporate social responsibility.

"To receive this recognition from Her Royal Highness is nothing short of an absolute honour, we are privileged to have been able to share Aico’s ethos with The Princess Royal.