Since the apprenticeship levy scheme began in 2017, Telford & Wrekin Council has supported 181 apprentices corporately and a further 136 in schools across the borough

This sponsorship will enable the Ladder to continue the important work of promoting apprenticeships and providing impartial advice to organisations who are interested in apprenticeships across the region, it says.

Shropshire Council currently has 225 apprentices on programmes across a wide range of occupational areas including business and administration, care services, digital services, education and childcare, finance as well as degree level apprenticeships in management, digital, social work, construction and environmental practice. These apprenticeships range from level two (GCSE) to level seven (post graduate).

Kate MacDonald, upskill programme lead for apprenticeship provision at Shropshire Council, said: “We have apprenticeship vacancies available at various times throughout the year. All apprenticeship vacancies are advertised on our Shropshire Council job pages; we currently have exciting opportunities for social workers and youth support workers. Potential applicants can also find information on our social media pages and on the Find an Apprenticeship website.”

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for children and education, said: “Apprenticeships are a great way to earn whilst you learn, but they’re great for us too. It’s so rewarding to invest in people and help them to develop their skills, knowing that we’re doing our bit to tackle unemployment at a particularly difficult time for many.”

Anyone considering applying for a vacancy or apprenticeship with Shropshire Council can find out more by visiting www.shropshire.gov.uk or contact Upskill Shropshire to ask any questions.

Meanwhile, Telford & Wrekin Council is continuing to deliver a range of apprenticeships and says it recognises they are key to future growth.

The council currently has 42 apprentices enrolled on an apprenticeship programme working across a range of council departments including highways and transport, customer service, leisure, project management and business support.

Apprenticeships at the council are open to all age groups and are an opportunity to earn and learn at the same time and gain nationally-recognised level two and level three qualifications.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “We really value apprenticeships and remain committed to taking on apprentices who are our employees of the future.

“Not only are apprentices important in helping us to grow our workforce and skills, they also bring added value to the organisation.

“Apprentices have made a real difference at Telford & Wrekin Council and for many it has been a successful route into long term employment with us.”

Councillor Davies said the council was also delighted to be supporting the Ladder for Shropshire – an initiative which was set up to raise awareness of apprenticeships and support employers with offering apprenticeship opportunities as part of the region’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added: “The Ladder has been instrumental in highlighting the benefits of apprentices to businesses and how they can help to create a skilled and motivated workforce, increase productivity and bridge skills gaps.”

People can find out more about Telford & Wrekin Council apprenticeships and latest vacancies by visiting www.telford.gov.uk/info/1011/jobs/63/apprenticeships/2.

Amanda Carpenter, project lead for the Ladder for Shropshire, said: “We are extremely grateful to our sponsors including the Shropshire Star which provides tremendous publicity for apprenticeships.