Shropshire-based Luceco acquires complementary exterior lighting and technology group

Luceco has its UK sales base on Stafford Park in Telford

The company, which is based on Stafford Park in Telford, has acquired the entire issued share capital of DW Windsor Group Ltd, the exterior lighting and networking specialist, for £16.9 million on a cash and debt-free basis.

DW Windsor Group, based in Hertfordshire, operates through three business units – DW Windsor, Urban Control and Pulsar. DW Windsor is a specialist in the design and UK-based manufacture of outdoor and streetlighting equipment for the specification market, selling mainly to UK local authority end-customers.

Urban Control provides network solutions for infrastructure assets facilitating data collection and control, including the monitoring and control of streetlights. Pulsar supplies architectural floodlighting solutions for landmark buildings across the world.

For the unaudited 12-month period ended September 30 2021, DW Windsor Group generated revenue of £23.9 million and operating profit of £1.9 million.

The business will continue to operate from its existing headquarters and the senior management team will remain with the business post-acquisition.

John Hornby, CEO of Luceco, said: “DW Windsor is one of the strongest brands in the UK’s specification exterior lighting industry with a strong track record of delivery on public sector lighting projects and impressive network technology credentials.

"It is highly complementary with the group’s Kingfisher Lighting business, which supplies non-public sector projects, and we are excited about the opportunity to offer the expanded product portfolio to both customer groups.”