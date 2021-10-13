Plans to power up Telford businesses with clean, green energy

Yaw Ofori, managing director for Greentech UK

Greentech, a developer and operator of large-scale ground mounted solar farms, met with a number of the town’s companies to discuss commercial and supply chain opportunities associated with the development of the proposed solar farm at the New Works site.

The new solar farm proposed on the former open cast coalmine site is designed to connect to the Ketley substation and will provide over 28,500MWh per year – enough power for 8,600 households in the area.

Yaw Ofori, managing director for Greentech UK, said the project would not only support the fight against climate change, but also bring a boost to the regional economy.

Telford & Wrekin Council declared a Climate Change Emergency in 2019 and has committed to significantly reducing carbon emissions across the borough by 2030.

Mr Ofori said: “There will be local economic opportunities for construction and maintenance companies to become involved with this project and we have already engaged in really positive discussions with Telford businesses throughout September.

“For the last year, we’ve also taken the opportunity to link up with Zero Carbon Shropshire, becoming part of their energy working group. Zero Carbon Shropshire focuses on helping both the public and private sector to push ahead with activity which delivers for the low carbon economy.

“We are also looking to local companies to support us with battery storage for the solar power that would be produced and landscape specialists to maintain the site once developed.

“The UK Government’s Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy, published earlier this year, sets out how the opportunity of net zero can transform our regions, attracting inward investment, future proofing businesses and securing the long-term viability of jobs.

“From developing and operating solar PV sites across the UK and Europe, we know this opportunity, if taken, can deliver real benefits both for local economies and the environment.

“Our Telford scheme would provide support for the construction and civil engineering industry during the current economic recovery. In addition, the proposal would assist in increasing the security and diversity of electricity supply for the area.”

Mr Ofori said New Works Solar Farm is projected to be fully developed and built without any use of public financial support or subsidies.

“The project will not place any financial burden on the council’s services and will actually be a net contributor to the local economy through the payment of business rates,” he added.