Gold medal-winning Paralympian opens new salon in Telford

Shropshire's gold medal-winning Paralympian Mickey Bushell was invited to officially open a new salon in Telford.

Gold medal-winning Paralympian Mickey Bushell cuts a ribbon to open the salon
The salon, called Shades and Fades, has opened within the Rise Fitness gym at AFC Telford United's football ground.

Mr Bushell from Telford, who was invited to the opening along with special guest Face Of Britain winner Lish Crutchley, did the honours by cutting a ribbon.

The salon is owned by Michelle Fenly who has been a hairdresser for more than 17 years.

Inside the salon

After the Covid outbreak, she was unable to get any help from the government.

With restrictions lifting she decided it was time to take the steps to try something new.

As well as hairdressing, the salon offers services including beauty and holistic therapy, aesthetics, make-up and nails.

Bookings can be made online, in person or by telephone on 01952 482842.

Mr Bushell won gold in the 100m at the 2012 London Paralympics.

