Telford education company wins award

The award was announced at the Global Training Partner Summit and was awarded for all the work Tablet Academy has done in supporting schools, teachers, and governments across the world in how to use Microsoft Teams effectively to support remote teaching and learning.

Of the award, Professor Steve Molyneux, chairman and co-founder of Tablet Academy, said: “We are so proud to accept this global award on behalf of all our staff for their dedication in supporting education, especially during the Covid lockdowns."

Tablet Academy has grown from a small training organisation with an office in the Telford Park School building to a company with an international outreach with franchise offices in France, Germany, Malta, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, who collectively train in excess of 150,000 teachers a year.