Ryan King of Fish Heads

Ryan King has launched Fish Heads, a mobile fish and chip takeaway, which is set to take its ‘plaice’ at special events across the county – including weddings, parties and festivals.

Traditional favourites – including beer-battered fish and the tastiest chips – will be dished up from a newly-converted van featuring some very original branding.

Ryan says he is looking forward to travelling around the county, as well as further afield, in his mobile takeaway van.

He said: "I love fish and chips and have felt for some time there’s an opportunity for a mobile fish and chip van in Shrewsbury.

“I have been looking at different recipes and different branding for the last few years, and I’m delighted with the unique look of the van.

“The branding is quite different. It has a rock and roll vibe, with a number of slogans, such as 'fish ’n’ chips never dies,' also featured on the van.”

Ryan’s background is in catering and hospitality, having set up Biggies Diner in Frankwell and Smoke Stop smokehouse in Ford with his father Jake, who used to manage Shrewsbury Town and Telford United.

Most recently Jake worked in Ibiza but he’s now excited to be back in Shrewsbury, his home town, to begin his new venture.

He added: “It’s important to have a really good product and that’s what we’ve got.

"We have the best beer-battered fish and have sourced the best chips, while we will also be serving all the delicious traditional favourites people would expect.

“We are also serving battered double decker chocolate bars with ice cream and home-made hot toffee sauce, so we expect them to be popular.

“We have already been inundated with emails regarding weddings and parties, which is a fantastic start, so I’m looking forward to getting out and about and delivering some great food.”