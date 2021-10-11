Newtown company wins major award

Managing director Adam Watkin and staff from Trax JH Ltd receive the Growth Award from Louise Butler (left), representing the sponsor, the Development Bank of Wales, sponsor. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

Trax JH Ltd, which has a workforce of 32 on the Mochdre Enterprise Park, collected the Growth Award, sponsored by Development Bank of Wales, at the drive-in awards ceremony in Newtown last Friday.

Organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group, the Powys Business Awards showcase business excellence across the county.

Adam Watkin, managing director of Trax JH, said: “We are really pleased to win this award, which is recognition for the whole team. We completed the acquisition of Tyre Protector on the first day of the pandemic lockdown in 2020 and it has taken the business from strength to strength.

“We had such a good time filming for these awards which brought the whole team together. We have such a loyal team and long may that continue.”

Despite the challenges caused by the global pandemic, Trax JH Ltd has enjoyed a very successful past year, acquiring tyre sealant company Tyre Protector, investing £2 million in plant expansion and new processing equipment and growing its export market from 25 to 42 countries.

The company, which has a turnover of £6.4 million, specialises in the design and manufacture of weights and sealants to Original Equipment specifications, ensuring high performance and consistent quality.

Customers include Jaguar Land Rover, Renault, Nissan, PSA Group, McLaren, Lotus, LEVC and Caterham.

The acquisition of Tyre Protector has enabled Trax JH Ltd to strengthen its domestic and export markets and create new business opportunities by increasing its product range to supply up to 80 of consumables used in workshops.

By continuously adapting and updating product designs to meet market demand, the company has increased sales, slashed customer time spent ordering from multiple locations and reduced the carbon footprint of the supply chain.

“With the significant investments we are making, and the change in the products and services we offer to the market, we are helping to secure a manufacturing base in Mid Wales and create highly skill jobs,” said Mr Watkin.

Powys Business Awards judges described Trax JH Ltd as “an exemplar company for the county”, praising the decisive leadership to deliver strong growth despite a production shutdown during the pandemic.