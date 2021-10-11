Brothers' business planned in a shed takes top award

Scott and Luke Williams from Team Elite receive the Small Business Growth Award from Nick Venti, representing EDF Renewables, sponsor. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

But that’s what their company, Team Elite Ltd, based at Caersws, has achieved. The company now has six employees together with sub-contractors working nationally and, in its sixth year, has quadrupled annual turnover.

The success story was recognised at the drive-in Powys Business Awards on Friday when the brothers collected the Small Business Growth Award sponsored by EDF Renewables.

Organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group, the Powys Business Awards showcase business excellence across the county.

Scott and Luke said: “This award means so much for us and our families, and it’s also recognition for all the lads that work for us. We pride ourselves on being a team.

“It meant a lot just being nominated which is a reward for all the hard work that we’ve put in. We must also thank our suppliers and customers for their support.”

During their first few years in the construction sector, Scott and Luke undertook a variety of concrete based work, which included replacing rotten timber walls, the longevity of which was always in question.

This inspired the brothers to develop wood and slate effect concrete retaining wall products that are durable, aesthetically pleasing and affordable.

Team Elite was launched. Scott and Luke admit that they were tested not only mentally, but physically and financially, as they worked hard to establish the business which was a huge learning curve for them.

The turning point came in 2018-’19, when online marketing of their retaining walls began to pay off with a business profit. Team Elite has since flourished, fuelled by a move to larger manufacturing premises and demand for its unique products.

The company now supplies some of the largest national housebuilders, including Barratt Homes, Redrow and Jones Homes, as well as other prestigious clients.

However, Team Elite retains its family ethos and values, with Scott and Luke prioritising providing jobs and work for local businesses and people.

Powys Business Awards judges said: “From humble beginnings of two brothers in their father’s shed, this forward-looking, vibrant business, with a good idea and the right products, along with self-belief and determination, has achieved impressive growth over the last three years.