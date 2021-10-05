Telford company targets growth thanks to £10k grant

Sure's Adrian Stevenson and Les Richards

SureGRP – a supplier of Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) anti-slip flooring, grating and composite products – says it has taken on one new member of staff at its base on Halesfield 5 after receiving the money from the Marches Small Equipment Grant programme.

The company, which employs 12 people, received £9,860 to purchase a wall saw, a panel saw, and a dust unit which it says will help improve quality and efficiency, allowing it to target new markets.

The grant scheme, which is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and supported by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and Marches Growth Hub – is part of a £3 million funding package which also includes the Marches Building Investment Grant.

Joint owner of SureGRP Adrian Stevenson said he was delighted with the help the company had received from the SEG programme.

“This new equipment will help improve the efficiency of the manufacturing process by giving a more accurate cut and finish to the product, resulting in a reduction in the time spent finishing the product once it has been cut.

“As every product is bespoke, and fits customers’ exact requirements, a new saw means we can reduce the tolerance level on the length and width of products, producing a much more accurate, sharper, and proficient finish in a better time.

“The grant will also help us upgrade the dust unit so that it can cope with the extra volume of work and also employ a new saw specialist to work the machinery.”

Programme manager Caroline Cattle said the grant programme had been a great success since its launch last year.

“SureGRP are the latest in a number of firms to have successfully applied for the Small Equipment Grant and it is very satisfying to see the way it is helping companies strengthen their position and grow.

“There is still plenty of opportunity for other companies to take advantage of the scheme and we would urge any business which meets the criteria to investigate how it can help them.”

Grants of between £1,000 and £10,000 are available under the programme, which is open to small and medium-sized companies across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The grant is available as a contribution of up to 50 per cent and primarily covers B2B companies. Items purchased must exceed £500 in value and have a life expectancy of three years. Eligible projects must lead to the creation of at least one part time job within six months or the creation of a new product or service to be used by other businesses.

Because of restrictions imposed by the ERDF, the scheme is not available to retail businesses, restaurants, drinking establishments and fast food takeaways, online retail or rental businesses, farms involved in primary production, or local social welfare facilities.