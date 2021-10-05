The Whitchurch-based firm, which is rated 'outstanding' by the CQC, won the Palliative Care/End of Life Award at The Great British Care Awards in Birmingham.
The judges said: “Both judges were moved to tears. This is an outstanding team, going above and beyond not just for service users but also the families."
Gillian Holden, joint owner and director of the business, said: “We know our team are incredible and go way above the call of duty most days, but to think we were up against the whole country and won is just phenomenal. I’m still pinching myself.
“We have said since day one, our aim was to raise the bar in social care and Shropshire, and we truly believe we have done this. Thank you to 43 amazing local ladies – thank you all."