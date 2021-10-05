Adam Holden with TV celebrity Mark Wright

The Whitchurch-based firm, which is rated 'outstanding' by the CQC, won the Palliative Care/End of Life Award at The Great British Care Awards in Birmingham.

The judges said: “Both judges were moved to tears. This is an outstanding team, going above and beyond not just for service users but also the families."

Adam and Gillian Holden, joint owners of the business

Gillian Holden, joint owner and director of the business, said: “We know our team are incredible and go way above the call of duty most days, but to think we were up against the whole country and won is just phenomenal. I’m still pinching myself.