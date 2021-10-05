Shropshire care agency wins award

By James PughWhitchurchBusinessPublished:

Care agency AStar Homecare Services Ltd is celebrating after winning a national award.

Adam Holden with TV celebrity Mark Wright
Adam Holden with TV celebrity Mark Wright

The Whitchurch-based firm, which is rated 'outstanding' by the CQC, won the Palliative Care/End of Life Award at The Great British Care Awards in Birmingham.

The judges said: “Both judges were moved to tears. This is an outstanding team, going above and beyond not just for service users but also the families."

Adam and Gillian Holden, joint owners of the business

Gillian Holden, joint owner and director of the business, said: “We know our team are incredible and go way above the call of duty most days, but to think we were up against the whole country and won is just phenomenal. I’m still pinching myself.

“We have said since day one, our aim was to raise the bar in social care and Shropshire, and we truly believe we have done this. Thank you to 43 amazing local ladies – thank you all."

Business
News
Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News