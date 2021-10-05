Russell Lawrie, commercial director at EAS

EAS works with industry experts, UiPath, as they are recognised as leaders in the RPA industry for their automation software and their RPA platform is the most widely used in the world.

The free in-person event is set to take place on November 3 from, 10am to 4pm at Acota House, Maes-Y-Clawd, Oswestry.

Russell Lawrie, commercial director at EAS said: “After more than 18 months without much interaction with our peers, clients, and colleagues, we are delighted to welcome people to our headquarters to spend the day exploring opportunities in automation.

“The Digital Technology Day will be about rethinking work processes from an end-to-end automation perspective and discovering novel ways of scaling, operating, and transformation, with a focus on the fully automated enterprise.”

EAS is extending an invitation to anyone working in technology and to those considering how to drive even greater operational efficiencies, improve productivity and reduce costs. The agenda will consist of guest speakers and workshops throughout the day including live demonstrations using Artificial Intelligence and ChatBots. There will be a client story, articulating how you can start and scale your automation journey for maximum benefits.

Phil Lewis, co-founder, and director of EAS, said: “This is an exciting time for RPA as more and more businesses look to improve process quality, speed, and productivity. Our free event is open to all industries and we urge you to come along; we know it is going to be a great event and there will be plenty of practical value, as well as free food, drinks, and an opportunity to network with your peers and experts.”

This event will be Covid secure and all measures will be taken to ensure the safety of the attendees and speakers.