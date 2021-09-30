Emily Jones

The pair are working towards business administration level three apprenticeships at the firm, which has offices across Shropshire, Herefordshire and North Wales.

Brian Evans, managing partner, said helping young people take their first steps in the legal profession has always been a priority for the firm.

"As a progressive law firm, we value apprenticeships highly and appreciate the importance of nurturing young talent," he said. "We are looking forward to supporting, developing and working with Dylan and Emily on their Lanyon Bowdler experience as their apprenticeships and careers progress.”

Emily, from Oswestry, said: “This apprenticeship is a great opportunity to achieve a qualification, gain new skills and knowledge while being in a real working environment. It has allowed me to get into employment with the opportunity to progress in my career path.

“I have already learned that I really enjoy being in the legal sector and the day-to-day work it involves and I would like to stay within this area of work in the future, aspiring to be a solicitor myself one day.”

Dylan, of Coalbrookdale, said: “I initially started looking for an apprenticeship as I wasn’t enjoying college and thought I would benefit from a more hands-on role. At Lanyon Bowdler I am enjoying getting an inside perspective of a law firm and how it operates, as I find it intriguing and have always had an interest in law.

"I am unsure on what I want to do in the future, but by working here I am further developing my understanding of law which will help me decide if I want to take up a career in law.”

Amanda Carpenter, Ladder for Shropshire project officer, added: “An apprenticeship in business administration provides an understanding of how a business operates and gives a stepping stone to so many future careers such as law as illustrated here but also accountancy, IT, marketing as well as general administration.

"I would encourage young people interested in a career in business to look at the many opportunities available on findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk."