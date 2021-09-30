Müller farmers to get milk price increase

SHROPSHIRE STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS) 17/01/2020..The MÃ¼ller Yogurt & Desserts factory in Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton, where a contractor died........................................................................................................................................................................................................................ .............................

Dairy farmers who meet the conditions for the Müller Advantage programme, which aims to improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact, will receive a milk price of 30p per litre from November 1 – a 1p increase.

Rob Hutchison, chief operating officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “The markets have strengthened, enabling us to make this increase from November.

“Like all parts of the dairy supply chain, we also know that farmers are facing increased costs as we head into winter.

“We will continue to closely monitor supply and demand in the coming months.”