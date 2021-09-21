From its base in Atcham Business Park, TWC Logistics employs more than 50 people and operates a fleet of 35 vehicles. The company offers a range of services including parcel, pallets, same-day and international deliveries, and will cover selected postcodes in Shropshire, including Shrewsbury, Bayston Hill, Bicton Heath and Wem.

Andy Crockett, managing director at TWC Logistics, said: “Joining Palletways, the largest and fastest growing express palletised freight network in Europe, is a great move for our business. It will help us to continue to provide a comprehensive solution for our pallet orders, complement and improve the service we provide to our customers and give network confidence in a rural area. Importantly, through the network we can grow our business and I’m looking forward to seizing every opportunity that comes our way.”

Warwick Trimble, network director for Palletways UK, added: “I’m pleased to welcome TWC Logistics to our ever-growing network. They bring with a wealth of industry knowledge and we look forward to drawing on their expertise to enhance our services in Shropshire.”