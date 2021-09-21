The Bear in Rhayader, Powys, is on the market for offers in the region of £520,000

The Bear in Rhayader, Powys, sits in the heart of the popular town for walkers, mountain bikers and holidaymakers. It is just a couple of miles from the Elan Valley reservoirs, popular for outdoor enthusiasts.

The property includes five letting rooms, a family suite and two self-contained self-catering units.

Andrew Turner, a partner at selling agents Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd, said the business was an ideal opportunity for someone to move into.

“The Bear is an outstanding property. It was recently renovated and converted into the current B&B. What makes it’s a great opportunity is its location in the heart of an area popular with outdoor enthusiasts, walkers, fishing, and tourists,” he said.

“Even before the rise in staycations due to the pandemic, Rhayader has always been am popular destination for people wanting to explore the countryside. It’s also a hub for mountain biking and other outdoor experiences.”

The property was once a 16th century coaching inn. It was a pub and restaurant before being recently converted to the B&B.

The property includes a large car park and outdoor seating area.

“The property has been refurbished to a high standard and would make a good business opportunity for someone looking to move into hospitality or expanding their existing business,” added Andrew.