Helen Culshaw of Ascendancy in Newport

Renowned public speaker and lecturer Helen Culshaw runs Ascendancy in Newport, and has a wealth of business and commercial marketing experience across high-performing e-commerce businesses.

Helen launched the specialist webinars earlier this year to support e-commerce businesses with a range of topics ranging from how to improve product photography to creating a system to ensure a streamlined returns process.

The next webinar, on September 22 from 10am to 12pm, will look at Waking up your Online Sales.

It will focus on Black Friday deals, discounts and promotions – what to offer and how to advertise as well as preparing for Cyber Monday. There will also be opportunities for networking and discussion.

Helen said: “Last year was a record-breaking year for Black Friday sales – with online sales reportedly up 60 per cent on the previous year and we are expecting this Black Friday to be massive too.

“We often find that clients plan their campaigns late in the day – this year, we want to get ahead and look at a range of different ways e-commerce businesses can make the most of this hugely important weekend for online sales.

“I will be speaking about different types of Black Friday offers and how to market them, while our guest speaker, Karen Naylor from Skatey, will be sharing her experiences and thoughts on how to prepare your online business for a busy period and making sure your customers still get a great buying experience even when you are super-busy.”

The webinars are aimed at people in management positions at small/medium sized e-commerce businesses and tickets are free and must be pre-booked.